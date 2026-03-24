EU President Ursula von der Leyen warned the Middle East conflict is creating a 'critical' situation for energy supplies. During her visit to Australia, she called for an end to hostilities and launched a new EU-Australia Security & Defence Partnership.

Call for End to Middle East Hostilities

President of the European Council Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday called for an immediate end to "hostilities" in the Middle East, warning that the escalating conflict is creating a "critical" situation for global energy supply chains, according to France 24.

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Addressing the Australian Parliament during her visit to Canberra, the European Commission President said the ongoing conflict is already having far-reaching consequences worldwide.

"We all feel the knock-on effects on gas and oil prices on our businesses and our societies," von der Leyen said alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra, as quoted by France 24.

As quoted by France 24, she added, "It is of utmost importance that we come to a solution that is negotiated, and this puts an end to the hostilities that we see in the Middle East."

EU, Australia Deepen Strategic Ties

Von der Leyen also highlighted deepening strategic ties between the European Union and Australia, announcing the launch of a new 'Security and Defence Partnership' aimed at strengthening cooperation across multiple domains.

In a post on X, she said the partnership would expand collaboration from joint maritime exercises to space coordination, defence industry engagement and efforts to counter hybrid threats.

Today, we are also launching our new Security & Defence Partnership. We will deepen our cooperation from joint maritime exercises to space, defence industry and countering hybrid threats. And we will work hand in hand to strengthen the resilience of our democracies. pic.twitter.com/kweYssqEyT — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 24, 2026

"Today, we are also launching our new Security & Defence Partnership. We will deepen our cooperation from joint maritime exercises to space, defence industry and countering hybrid threats. And we will work hand in hand to strengthen the resilience of our democracies, " von der Leyen said.

In a post on X, she further stressed that Europe and Australia share common strategic interests, particularly in maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

Europe and Australia are long-standing friends and allies. Our security matters to you. The reverse is also true. Stability in the Indo-Pacific is now our common goal ↓ https://t.co/OqpZ3rqdb7 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 24, 2026

"Europe and Australia are long-standing friends and allies. Our security matters to you. The reverse is also true.Stability in the Indo-Pacific is now our common goal," she added.

EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement Concluded

Meanwhile, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union and Australia have concluded a long-negotiated Free Trade Agreement (FTA) following a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

In a post on X, von der Leyen said the agreement came after years of negotiations. She said, "After almost a decade of work - we can say: we did it. We have concluded the EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement. And it is such a win for both sides." (ANI)