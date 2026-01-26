EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa attended India's Republic Day celebrations. Both sides look forward to the 16th EU-India Summit to deepen cooperation in trade, security, and defence, with PM Modi highlighting the growing partnership.

The European Commission on Monday shared glimpses of Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council attending the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. The EC said that they looked forward to the 16th EU-India Summit. In a post on X, the EC said, "Today we join India in celebrating Republic Day. Our partnership is built on a shared goal to tackle the world's greatest challenges. As we look forward to tomorrow's EU-India Summit, we are ready to take our next step together." https://x.com/EU_Commission/status/2015733039591035138?s=20

Deepening Security and Defence Cooperation

Senior EU leaders, including the Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, and the Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, as well as Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, Maros Sefcovic, signalled strong momentum in EU-India relations spanning trade, security and defence cooperation. Kaja said that the EU is seizing the opportunity to deepen ties. She noted that personnel from EU naval operations Atalanta and Aspides are participating in India's Republic Day parade for the first time, calling it a symbol of the deepening bond between the two sides. In a post on X, she said, "There is strong momentum for closer cooperation with India, and we are seizing it. It is a pleasure to be in New Delhi today and an honour to attend the Republic Day celebration. As a symbol of our deepening bond, personnel from our EU naval operations, Atalanta and Aspides, are taking part in the parade for the first time. Tomorrow, at the Summit, we will take our relationship forward by signing the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. This will deliver concrete results in areas such as maritime security, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism." https://x.com/kajakallas/status/2015698574345195539?s=20

PM Modi Welcomes EU Delegation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India was privileged to host European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. PM Modi said that the presence of the EU Delegation underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2015731747842142409?s=20

