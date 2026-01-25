European Council President Antonio Costa and Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen arrived in New Delhi for the 16th EU-India Summit. They will also attend India's 77th Republic Day celebrations as guests of honour.

European Council President Antonio Luis Santos Da Costa and President Of European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen received a Guard of Honour upon their arrival in India on Sunday. Costa expressed his happiness upon arriving in India.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to arrive in New Delhi for the 16th EU-India Summit, on the eve of India's 77th Republic Day. Celebrating a strong and growing EU-India partnership--from trade and security to the clean transition and vibrant people-to-people connections." Honoured to arrive in New Delhi for the 16th #EUIndia Summit, on the eve of India’s 77th Republic Day 🇮🇳 ⁰Celebrating a strong and growing EU-India partnership—from trade and security to the clean transition and vibrant people-to-people connections. 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/LmLJTnI9L0 — António Costa (@eucopresident) January 25, 2026

16th EU-India Summit on the Anvil

A lot seems to be on the table as India is set to host the 16th EU-India Summit on January 27. The leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda and expand regional and multilateral cooperation. The 16th EU-India Summit will take place on 27 January in New Delhi, India. At the summit, leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda, to reinforce the strategic partnership and deepen cooperation which delivers stability and prosperity at home… pic.twitter.com/99Lg8UMH00 — European External Action Service - EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) January 25, 2026

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will represent the EU at the 16th EU-India summit in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the summit, a statement by the European Council said. The statement quoted Costa as saying, "India is a crucial partner for the EU. Together, we share the capacity and responsibility to protect the rules-based international order."

EU Leaders as Republic Day Guests of Honour

The summit will offer an opportunity to build on the EU-India strategic partnership and further strengthen collaboration across key policy areas such as trade, security and defence, the clean transition and people-to-people cooperation. Presidents Costa and von der Leyen will also attend India's 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, as guests of honour.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The summit will take place against the backdrop of the positive momentum in EU-India relations in recent years and the sustained high-level engagement across all domains, as per the statement.

In October 2025, the Council of the EU endorsed the new strategic EU-India agenda and its objective of further developing EU-India ties. At the summit, leaders are expected to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda that aims to increase strategic cooperation across several areas, reinforced by enablers across the following pillars: prosperity and sustainability, technology and innovation, security and defence, connectivity, and global issues. (ANI)