Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath arrived in New Delhi to attend the 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting. The event focuses on regional cooperation, maritime security, and strengthening the India-Sri Lanka partnership.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting. Welcoming the visiting minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X, "A warm welcome to the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, on his arrival in India for the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. The visit will further strengthen the close and multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership and advance our shared priorities for regional cooperation and maritime security in the Indian Ocean."

India is set to host the 25th COM meeting of the IORA on Friday to discuss the Association's future policy roadmap, focusing on evaluating regional cooperation frameworks and exploring fresh avenues for partnership. Ahead of the ministerial meeting, the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) meeting is currently underway in the national capital. "As a member of the IORA Troika and the Immediate Past Chair (2023-2025), Sri Lanka remains a committed partner in promoting regional economic cooperation, maritime safety, and sustainable development across the Indian Ocean region," Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

India's IORA chairmanship for the 2025-2027 term is anchored by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". According to the statement released by the MEA, this high-level gathering of ministers and senior officials representing the bloc's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners takes place at a pivotal moment for the Indo-Pacific region.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA stated.

The Association's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Meanwhile, the grouping's 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK and the US.