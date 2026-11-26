India and Turkiye held bilateral talks in New Delhi ahead of the 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting. The discussions focused on regional cooperation and strengthening partnerships between the two nations.

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India and Turkiye held discussions on bilateral cooperation alongside key regional and global developments during a meeting between Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George and Turkiye's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci in the national capital on Thursday. "Secretary (West) Sibi George met Ms Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye. They held discussions on regional and global developments along with India-Turkiye relations in various areas," the MEA stated in a post on X following the meeting.

Ekinci is on an official visit to India to participate in the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which is slated to take place in New Delhi on Friday. As the host, India will discuss the grouping's upcoming policy roadmap, focusing on evaluating regional cooperation frameworks and exploring new avenues for partnership. India's IORA chairmanship for the 2025-2027 period is guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region".

According to an official statement issued by the MEA, this high-level gathering of ministers and senior officials representing the bloc's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners takes place at a pivotal moment for the Indo-Pacific region. "The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA noted in its statement.

The Association's 23 member states comprise India, Australia, Bangladesh, Comoros, France, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the UAE and Yemen. Meanwhile, the grouping's 12 dialogue partners include China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkiye, the UK and the US. As noted in the official statement, the COM serves as the highest decision-making body of the Association and comprises the Foreign Ministers of IORA member states. It sets the overall policy and strategic direction of IORA, with core mandates including drafting policies, assessing cooperation milestones among member nations, and identifying new sectors for collaboration to further the grouping's goals. (ANI)