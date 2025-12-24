The documents do confirm Trump flew on Epstein’s jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996. The DOJ also clarified that a purported letter from Epstein mentioning Trump was determined by the FBI to be a fake.

In the latest tranche of documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the US Department of Justice published thousands of pages of previously unreleased material related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Among the files are references to former President Donald Trump that have sparked widespread media attention and political controversy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

One document—a redacted FBI file from October 2020—includes an unverified allegation that Trump and Epstein raped an unnamed woman in the 1990s, based on a second-hand tip relayed by a limousine driver. The allegation appears on an FBI intake form and is not part of formal charges or verified witness testimony.

The Department of Justice has strongly rejected the credibility of such claims. In statements accompanying the release, DOJ officials described the allegations against Trump as “untrue and sensationalist,” noting they were submitted shortly before the 2020 election and lack substantiation. The department stressed that the mere presence of an allegation in released files does not make it factual.

Besides the rape allegation, the documents show Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet more often than previously reported, with at least eight trips between 1993 and 1996, some with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on board.

The DOJ also clarified that a purported 2019 letter from Epstein to disgraced doctor Larry Nassar—circulated with the release and mentioning Trump—was determined to be fake after FBI analysis.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein and criticized how the files are being used in political discourse. Meanwhile, lawmakers and advocacy groups continue to debate DOJ transparency and the handling of Epstein-related records.