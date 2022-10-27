Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink; here's why

    Elon Musk posted a video of himself walking into the Twitter building while holding a sink with the caption, "Entering Twitter HQ - let it sink in." He'd changed his bio on his page to "Chief Twit" just hours before, giving the impression that he was the company's top official.

    Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters carrying a sink ahead of takeover deadline; here's why - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Elon Musk announced on October 26 that he would visit Twitter Inc's San Francisco headquarters, just days before a court-mandated deadline to complete his $44 billion bid for the social media network. Musk will visit Twitter's San Francisco headquarters this week, but the company has declined to provide additional details.

    In another tweet, Musk said that he was meeting "many fascinating people at Twitter."

     

     

    Musk posted a video of himself walking into the Twitter building while holding a sink with the caption, "Entering Twitter HQ - let it sink in." He had changed his bio on his page to read "Chief Twit" just hours before, giving the impression that he was the company's top official.

    One Twitter user explains why the world's richest man showed up at the Twitter offices carrying a sink. It's a play on the expression "let that sink in." According to the user, Elon can pass it off as harmless fun and games, and it gives the media a headline. "Those he dismisses will not have a good time."

    According to persons with knowledge of the matter, a Wall Street Journal report claims that banks have begun sending $13 billion in cash to support Musk's purchase of Twitter, indicating that the deal is on track to be completed by the end of the week. According to the article, Musk will have access to the funds if all closing conditions are met by the deadline of October 28.

    In response to Reuters' inquiries, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Bank of America declined to comment on the WSJ report.

    Musk proposed his first $44 billion offer earlier this month and requested that Twitter's lawsuit be dismissed. Tesla CEO informed co-investors who had committed funds to the Twitter sale that the transaction would be completed on October 28.

    As per reports, Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority, and other equity investors have all received the necessary paperwork for Musk's lawyers' funding commitment.

    By introducing a poison pill, Twitter originally protested the deal. After the world's richest man announced plans to withdraw from the agreement due to concerns about spam accounts on the network, Twitter later sued him. This heated debate has been going on for six months.

    Also Read: No plans for layoffs: Twitter to employees after Elon Musk's job cut remarks

    Also Read: Obviously overpaying but excited: Elon Musk on $44 billion Twitter deal

    Also Read: SpaceX may no longer pay for satellite services in Ukraine; seeks help from Pentagon

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 1:47 PM IST
