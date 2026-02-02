Elon Musk has forcefully denied any association with Jeffrey Epstein after his name appeared in newly released documents. Musk stated he never visited Epstein’s private island, flew on his jet, or attended his social events.

Elon Musk has forcefully denied any personal association with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein following the release of previously sealed documents that brought his name into public scrutiny. According to the latest reports, Musk was mentioned in newly unsealed Epstein-related files, prompting questions about his interactions with Epstein and possible involvement in social engagements tied to the convicted sex offender.

In response, Musk issued a statement asserting that he had no connection with Epstein’s private Caribbean island — often referred to as the “creepy island” — and never flew on Epstein’s private jet, infamously nicknamed the “Lolita Express.” He emphasized that he did not attend any of Epstein’s social events or gatherings, countering narratives suggesting otherwise.

The tech billionaire took to social media to further clarify his position, saying that although his name appeared in parts of the released documents, he had very limited correspondence with Epstein and had declined any invitations to travel with him or participate in his activities. Musk called the suggestion of close ties “misleading” and stated that such claims were being used to unfairly smear his reputation.

Musk also highlighted his role in supporting the public release of Epstein’s files, insisting that transparency around the documents was important for accountability. While acknowledging that some emails could be interpreted in different ways, he reiterated that he never engaged in any wrongdoing and distanced himself from every aspect of Epstein’s criminal history.

The controversy underscores growing public interest and scepticism over the extent of elite figures’ connections to Epstein, even when individuals like Musk deny substantive involvement.