Elon Musk’s rocket manufacturing company SpaceX is reportedly in talks with the billionaire’s AI startup xAI about a potential merger ahead of a blockbuster public offering.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter and company filings, that the combination would give fresh momentum to SpaceX’s effort to launch data centers ‍into orbit.

Under the proposed merger, shares of xAI would be exchanged for shares in SpaceX, the report added.

