Ecuador President Daniel Noboa survives an apparent gun attack on his motorcade amid violent protests over diesel price hikes. Authorities suspect cartel involvement as unrest escalates across central Ecuador.

Quito: Ecuador's president emerged unharmed from an apparent gun attack on his motorcade Tuesday, a top minister said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Daniel Noboa was opening a water treatment plant in central Ecuador when his convoy was set on by hundreds of protestors, according to the environment minister, Ines Manzano.

About "500 people showed up and were throwing stones at him, and there are obviously bullet marks on the president's car as well," she said.

"Thank God, our president, very firm, brave, keeps moving forward, is carrying out his agenda as usual," she added.

The government released video, purportedly taken from inside the motorcade, that showed protestors draped in flags scrambling to find rocks and bricks to hurl as the presidential vehicle passed.

"Cover your head! Cover your head!" a voice is heard saying as projectiles thudded into an SUV, shattering at least one window.

Ecuador has faced days of sometimes violent protests over a move to raise diesel prices.

The government has accused cartels -- who are vying for control of cocaine trading routes -- of being behind the unrest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)