Ecuador's internal crisis explained: What's transpiring in the South American country?

Ecuador has seen a sudden collapse of state security as drug cartels have successfully unleaded violence and chaos across the country. President Daniel Noboa has already announced a 60-day national emergency across the South American nation citing security.

Violence and chaos are sweeping across almost all parts of Ecuador after Sunday marked a huge shift in the nation's political history. Six Jails across Ecuador reported mass violence as inmates successfully broke the order in the prison cells and managed to escape in huge numbers. Among the escapists, Adolfo Macías of Los Choneros and Fabricio Colón Pico of Los Lobos have been the most high-profile escapes.

Adolfo Macías is the head of the strongest drug cartel group Los Choneros. Before his arrest, the drug Lord was one of the most wanted by the Ecuadorian authorities. His group has allegedly contributed to his escape from a maximum security prison cell. The drug lord after escaping has unleashed violence on the country.

Also Read: Jewish students clash with NYC Police after mysterious and unauthorized 'secret' tunnel gets shut down (WATCH)

The Ecuadorian government has swiftly listed 20 Drug cartels and drug trafficking groups as terrorist groups for their alleged hand in the chaos. Ecuador President Daniel Noboa announced a 60-day national emergency which also contains regular night curfews across the country. The South American nation has been grappling with gang war and drug cartel violence for many decades now.

However, the previous governments have managed to use stern power to bring back law and order. With the fresh escalation, President Daniel Noboa has advised his military to take strong action against the drug cartels. The Ecuadorian military is conducting operations with a free hand. Around 3,000 personals are conducting a mass hunt for Adolfo Macías of Los Choneros and Fabricio Colón Pico of Los Lobos.

The internal armed conflict was seen by people around the world live when drug cartel militants stormed their way into a TV studio interrupting a live show. Masked men with explosives threatened to blow up the TC Television studio but Ecuadorian President’s stern advisory saw the miscreants instantly arrested. The miscreants could face up to 13 years in jail under terrorism charges.

The chaos in all parts of Ecuador has resulted in a market crash. Even the value of government bonds has fallen sharply causing a major loss in value to the government. The gangs have often taken advantage of weak state control, especially in prisons. However, the violence and mass prison escape has been never seen before in the country’s history.

The onus of restoring peace is no doubt in the hands of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa. The resolution of such a crisis hinges on the government’s ability to strike down gang wars and cartels. President Daniel Noboa is considering revisiting the decision to do away with an extradition treaty with foreign nations. If reversed, many countries especially the US could extradite the drug Lords and cartel criminals.