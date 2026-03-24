Iran's IRGC announced 'Operation True Promise 4,' its 78th retaliatory wave, targeting Israeli sites in Dimona and Tel Aviv, and US military bases with missiles and drones. The corps described it as a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

IRGC launches 78th wave of attacks on Israel, US bases

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the 78th wave of its retaliatory campaign, " Operation True Promise 4", targeting Israeli sites and several United States military bases in the region, according to Press TV.

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In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC said the latest phase of the operation involved missile and drone strikes against " highly sensitive" Israeli targets, such as Dimona, Tel Aviv, and Eilat, as well as several US military bases across the region. The latest phase, it noted, "has set a distinct record in the timeline of the war."

Missile and Drone Strikes on 'Sensitive' Targets

According to Press TV, the Corps described the new phase as a significant escalation, saying missiles were launched while millions of people in Iran held large rallies with "clenched fists" expressing support for the government. According to the statement, targets in the port city of Eilat, Dimona, which hosts Israel's nuclear reactor complex nearby, and northern Tel Aviv were struck using Emad and multi-warhead Qadr missile systems along with attack drones.

The IRGC said the latest strikes marked the second time Dimona had been targeted in recent days, following an earlier counterstrike that it claimed caused more than 200 casualties in Dimona and the nearby city of Arad.

IRGC Warns of Further Escalation

The statement added that several US military bases in the region were also targeted during the 78th wave of attacks. The IRGC further said it was "negotiating with the vile, child-killing aggressors through impact-driven operations," describing the strikes as part of a broader response to what Tehran says are attacks against Iran.

It also warned that the situation could escalate further, noting that many IRGC combat units and millions of members of the Basij volunteer force had not yet been deployed.

The corps cautioned that any attempt by adversaries to offset their setbacks or change the course of the war would be met with swift retaliation, saying Iran's "heavy blow" would fall "in less than an instant" on those responsible for aggression.

According to Press TV, Operation True Promise 4 began shortly after Israel and the United States launched what Tehran described as a new round of attacks against Iran late last month.

Power Outages in Kuwait Amid Regional Tensions

Meanwhile, in Kuwait early Tuesday, seven overhead power transmission lines have gone out of service in several areas of the country due to damage caused by falling shrapnel resulting from air defence systems' interception operations, according to Anadolu News Agency.

According to Anadolu, this led to partial power outages in some regions, the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a statement on X, citing spokeswoman Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat.

Efforts are underway to restore power as soon as possible, the ministry added, according to Anadolu. According to the news agency, it said that specialised technical teams will begin their work as soon as the sites are secured in coordination with security authorities to assess the damage and proceed with repairing the affected lines according to the highest safety and security standards.

Jawhar Hayat said emergency teams are working to respond to any issues affecting the electrical grid and to ensure continuity of service, according to Anadolu. She also urged citizens and residents to verify information and rely only on official sources, affirming that updates will continue to be provided as developments arise, Anadolu news agency reported.

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