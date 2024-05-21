Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ebrahim Raisi death: Iran Prez's ring, said to be Khomeini's gift, found in crashed chopper's wreckage (WATCH)

    A helicopter crash in Jolfa, Iran, killed President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian due to dense fog. The incident occurred as they returned from Azerbaijan. Raisi, known for his hard-line stance and role in mass executions and uranium enrichment, leaves a significant void in Iran's political landscape.

    Ebrahim Raisi death: Iran Prez's ring, said to be Khomeini's gift, found in crashed chopper's wreckage (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 9:40 AM IST

    A tragic helicopter crash claimed the lives of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday, May 19. While navigating through dense fog in the mountainous region of Jolfa in northwestern Iran, their Bell 212 helicopter crashed to the ground. Amid the devastating wreckage, search teams unearthed a ring belonging to President Raisi, which is said to have been a gift from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini. 

    A video that has gone viral on social media opens with a striking image: an official displaying the ring of the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, discovered among the debris of the helicopter crash that occurred on Monday. The footage chronicles the aftermath of the tragic accident that claimed Raisi's life.

    India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, FM killed in chopper crash

    The crash occurred as President Raisi and his team were returning from a visit to Iran's border with Azerbaijan. The Bell 212 helicopter, known for its civilian use and roots in the Vietnam War-era UH-1N "Twin Huey," failed to navigate the dense fog enveloping the mountains.

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28

    Ebrahim Raisi, a figure known for his hard-line policies and close relationship with Iran's supreme leader, left a controversial legacy. He was involved in the mass executions of thousands in 1988 and played a key role in Iran's uranium enrichment program. His presidency saw increased tensions with neighbouring countries, particularly Israel, which led to a significant drone and missile attack on Israeli territory.

    Iranian state media confirmed the crash and the tragic loss of the country's top officials. 

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 9:40 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH)

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28 gcw

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28

    iran president Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data & man seen near chopper crash site snt

    Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data, man near chopper crash site & more

    Julian Assange granted permission to appeal extradition to US, high court rules AJR

    Julian Assange granted permission to appeal extradition to US, high court rules

    ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations AJR

    ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why didn't Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif vote? RKK

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why didn't Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif vote?

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices on May 21: How much it costs in your city? gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices on May 21: How much it costs in your city?

    All 5th, 8th and 9th standard students in Karnataka to be promoted to next academic year vkp

    BREAKING: All 5th, 8th and 9th standard students in Karnataka to be promoted to next academic year

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH) gcw

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon