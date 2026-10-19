India handed over an 11-tonne second consignment of medical assistance to Kenya to strengthen its Ebola preparedness. The aid includes PPE kits, respirators, and other essential equipment to protect frontline healthcare workers and boost public health.

Stepping up humanitarian backing for public health safety in East Africa, New Delhi on Monday handed over the second consignment of medical assistance, weighing 11 tonnes, to Kenya to reinforce the nation's ongoing defence and preparedness protocols against Ebola.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, handed over the second consignment of medical assistance to the Principal Secretary of Kenya's Public Health, Mary Muthoni Muriuki, on Monday.

Details of the Medical Assistance

Detailing the diplomatic support, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, "India hands over the second consignment of 11 tonnes of medical assistance to Kenya to strengthen Ebola preparedness and response."

Comprising essential containment inventory, the 11-tonne consignment includes PPE kits, powered air-purifying respirators, biosafety cabinets and cold-chain refrigerators designed to shield frontline medical staff while bolstering diagnostic laboratory standards and public health infrastructure.

Reiterating this diplomatic commitment, the Indian High Commission in Kenya stated in a post on X, "High Commissioner handed over the second consignment of medical assistance to Principal Secretary of Public Health of Kenya Mary Muthoni Muriuki today to support its Ebola preparedness and response, in continuation of the assistance provided in July this year."

The mission further added, "The 11-tonne consignment includes PPE kits, powered air-purifying respirators, biosafety cabinets and cold-chain refrigerators to protect frontline healthcare personnel and strengthen laboratory safety and public health capacity. India stands in solidarity with Kenya in its efforts in containing Ebola and remains committed to strengthening the longstanding bilateral partnership in healthcare."

Ebola Situation in Kenya

This medical assistance arrives as health authorities in Nairobi verified an eighth viral infection following a positive test from a 49-year-old hospital worker. Patrick Amoth, Director-General of Health in Kenya's Ministry of Health, stated that the patient attendant is in isolation and mentioned that the existing patients are showing positive recovery. He further mentioned that 38 people were tested on Sunday, with one patient testing positive for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, according to reports from the Xinhua News Agency.

What is Ebola?

Medical definitions from the World Health Organization (WHO) describe Ebola disease as a severe, often fatal illness impacting humans and other primates. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates, and then spreads to humans through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials such as bedding and clothing contaminated with these fluids.