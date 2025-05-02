A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the southern coasts of Argentina and Chile on Friday, May 2. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred just before 9 a.m. ET, approximately 136 miles south of Ushuaia, a town located on the southern tip of Argentina

Following the quake, Chile has issued a tsunami warning and has asked people to evacuate coastal areas in the southern part of the country.

To put that in perspective, the earthquake's epicenter was also about 439 kilometers south-southeast of Punta Arenas, Chile, at a depth of 10 kilometers under the South Pacific Ocean.