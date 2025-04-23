A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Istanbul, Turkey, causing widespread evacuations but no immediate reports of major damage or casualties.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, according to the country's AFAD disaster agency. The quake, one of the strongest to hit the city in recent years, occurred at 12:49 local time (0949 GMT) and was centered in the Silivri area, approximately 80 km (50 miles) west of Istanbul.

The earthquake had a depth of 6.92 km (4.3 miles), AFAD reported. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) slightly varied in its assessment, measuring the quake's magnitude at 6.02 and its depth at 10 km (6.21 miles).

Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties. However, one person was injured after jumping off a balcony during the quake, according to broadcaster TGRT. The incident occurred during a public holiday in Turkey.

As a precautionary measure, AFAD warned residents in the region to avoid entering damaged buildings. The earthquake prompted widespread evacuation of buildings, with people rushing to safety as the quake shook the city.

Istanbul, a metropolis of 16 million people, is located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus strait, making it a seismically active area.