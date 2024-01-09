Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Japan again, no tsunami warning issued; check details

The impactful earthquake wreaked havoc on the region's infrastructure, rendering 23,000 residences powerless in the Hokuriku area. The 7.5 magnitude quake on New Year destroyed buildings, caused fires and knocked out infrastructure on the Noto Peninsula.

Following seismic activity in central Japan, a magnitude of 6.0 earthquake has caused considerable shaking in the country, reports said. However, the government have not issued a tsunami warning as of now. Japan was still reeling from the aftermath of a formidable New Year's Day quake with a magnitude of 7.6. The catastrophic event resulted in the loss of over 200 lives and left 565 individuals injured.

The aftermath of this recent quake compounds the widespread devastation, with the death toll now surpassing 200, while over 100 individuals remain unaccounted for, according to authorities. The powerful 7.5 magnitude tremor on New Year's Day resulted in demolished buildings, rampant fires, and significant infrastructure damage across the Noto Peninsula.

Rescue teams continue to confront significant challenges, striving to clear debris and reach nearly 3,500 individuals stranded in remote communities. Recent data from Ishikawa indicates a confirmed death toll of 202, previously recorded at 180, with 102 individuals still untraceable, down from an earlier count of 120.

The seismic activity in the region persists, with over 1,200 aftershocks unsettling the area. The count of missing persons has risen sharply to 323, largely attributed to the severely impacted Wajima area.

Furthermore, heavy snowfall also complicated relief efforts, with approximately 30,000 people seeking refuge in 400 government shelters. Moreover, nearly 60,000 households face water supply disruptions, while 15,600 remain without electricity.