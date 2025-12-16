External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished Bahrain on its National Day, reaffirming India's commitment to bolstering their long-standing partnership. This follows recent high-level talks to deepen the multifaceted relationship.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the government and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the country's National Day. In a post on X, Jaishankar said India remains committed to strengthening its long-standing partnership with Bahrain.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The message comes a month after Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Al Zayani on November 16, during which the two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the multifaceted relationship between India and Bahrain. They also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. "Good to speak with FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain over phone. Discussed ways to further deepen our longstanding multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments," Jaishankar had said in his post at the time.

India and Bahrain share close and friendly ties, supported by regular high-level engagements, growing trade and investment, and cooperation in areas such as energy, defence and people-to-people contacts.

High-Level Cooperation on Trade and Security

Earlier in November, the Bahraini Foreign Minister visited India and co-chaired the Fifth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission with Jaishankar. During the meeting, both sides reviewed progress towards setting up a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment and discussed the start of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The two countries also strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, reflecting shared security concerns and cooperation. (ANI)