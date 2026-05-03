A murder plot targeting Dutch Princesses Catharina-Amalia and Alexia was foiled. Authorities arrested a 33-year-old man in The Hague who possessed axes engraved with extremist slogans and a note mentioning a "bloodbath." The incident, linked to extremist ideology, has heightened security concerns for the royal family.

A shocking murder plot targeting Dutch royal sisters, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia, has been foiled, with investigators uncovering disturbing evidence linked to extremist ideology. The case has raised serious concerns about the safety of the Dutch royal family, particularly the future queen.

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Authorities in the Netherlands arrested a 33-year-old man in The Hague in February after discovering items that suggested a planned attack on the two princesses. According to officials, the suspect was found carrying two axes engraved with chilling words, including “Alexia,” “Mossad,” and “Sieg Heil,” a slogan associated with Nazi ideology.

Investigators also recovered a handwritten note bearing the names “Amalia” and “Alexia” along with the word “bloodbath,” pointing to what authorities believe was a serious and potentially imminent threat. The suspect is expected to appear in court, though officials have not disclosed his identity or detailed motive, citing strict Dutch privacy laws.

Princess Catharina-Amalia, 22, is the heir to the Dutch throne, while her younger sister Princess Alexia, 20, is second in line. The revelation of the plot has intensified concerns over their security, especially given the increasingly public roles they are expected to play in the future.

The timing of the disclosure has added to the unease. Details of the alleged plot surfaced around the same period the royal family made public appearances during King’s Day celebrations, one of the Netherlands’ most widely attended national events. While authorities had already neutralised the threat before the event, the incident highlights the persistent risks faced by high-profile members of the royal family.

This is not the first time Princess Amalia has been targeted. In recent years, she has faced multiple threats, including an alleged kidnapping plot linked to organised crime groups. Security concerns forced her to leave her student accommodation in Amsterdam and return to the royal palace under heavy protection, significantly altering her daily life and limiting her public appearances.

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Earlier incidents have also included violent threats sent through social media, underscoring a pattern of targeted intimidation against the future queen. These repeated threats have had a profound personal impact, with her mother, Queen Máxima, previously noting that such risks “have enormous consequences for her life.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the latest suspect acted alone or was part of a broader network. The presence of Nazi references and extremist messaging has, however, raised alarm over possible far-right motivations. Despite the seriousness of the evidence, investigators have remained cautious, withholding further details as the case proceeds through the legal system.

The incident also highlights broader concerns about the rise of extremist threats targeting public figures across Europe. The use of symbolic messaging, such as Nazi slogans and references to violence, suggests an attempt to instil fear and send a wider ideological message.

For now, the swift action by Dutch authorities has prevented what could have been a devastating attack. However, the case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing security challenges faced by prominent figures, particularly those in royal families who remain high-value targets.

As the investigation continues and the suspect prepares to face court proceedings, questions remain about motive, intent, and whether additional threats could emerge. What is clear, however, is that the attempted plot has once again placed the safety of the Dutch royal family under intense scrutiny, reinforcing the need for heightened vigilance in an increasingly uncertain security landscape.

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