Dubai recently hosted the World Sports Summit, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for sports decision-making and future strategy, moving beyond event hosting to shaping the international sports agenda. Held on December 29-30 under the theme "Uniting the World Through Sport," the summit brought together more than 1,500 sports leaders and decision-makers from around 50 countries at Madinat Jumeirah.

Key Discussions and Outcomes

Discussions focused on sports investment, digital transformation, governance, community empowerment, and sport's role in sustainable development. Key outcomes included aligning global perspectives on the use of artificial intelligence and technology in sports performance and management, strengthening cross-border investment partnerships, and launching international initiatives supporting creativity and sustainability in the sports industry--further cementing Dubai's role as a global center for innovation and expertise.

Strategic Vision and Inaugural Features

Launched in 2025 as an annual platform aligned with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033the summit aims to contribute to international sports policymaking and position sport as a key economic and knowledge driver. The inaugural edition also featured the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Sports Award and the signing of strategic partnerships to advance innovation, investment, and infrastructure across the sector.