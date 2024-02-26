Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know

    Dubai has launched a five-year multiple-entry visa to boost travel between India and the Gulf country. Let's check some facts with DET's new development.

    Dubai's multiple-entry visa for Indian tourists: Facts you should know anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) states that to boost travel between India and the Gulf country, Dubai has launched a five-year multiple-entry visa. According to reports, Dubai welcomed  2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25 per cent increase from the pre-pandemic era.

    Visa Details

    After the service request is accepted, this visa is processed within two to five working days. The maximum stay allowed is 180 days per year, with a 90-day extension period that can be extended once for an additional 90 days.

    Record number of visitors

    According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), 2.46 million Indian tourists visited Dubai overnight in 2023. This is a growth over the previous year. This is more than the 1.84 million tourists in 2022 and more than the 1.97 million tourists in 2019 before the epidemic. According to DET, travellers can now make use of several entry and exit points, providing flexibility for both business and pleasure travel. This move is considered "significant."

    India-Dubai ties

    The regional head of proximity markets at DET, Bader Ali Habib, highlighted Dubai's gratitude for its long-standing relationship with India. He said that 2023 saw an extraordinary amount of inbound travel from India, which was a major factor in Dubai's tourism industry setting new records.

    Deepening UAE-India relations

    Furthermore, according to Bader Ali Habib, this illustrates Dubai's commitment to India and the countless prospects for cooperation between the UAE and the subcontinent. With flight connections and ongoing emphasis on the Indian market, they think their next initiatives will raise awareness of Dubai's diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, further establishing Dubai's standing as the travel destination of choice for Indian travellers.

    Growth in Tourism

    According to the most recent figures from DET, 17.15 million foreign overnight guests visited Dubai in 2023, setting a record for the city. This surpasses the previous record of 16.73 million visitors in 2019 and represents a 19.4% increase from the 14.36 million tourists in 2022.

    Economic Partnerships

    In a statement, DET said that the UAE and India have a large economic partnership that is based on long-standing diplomatic ties, extensive trade connections, and centuries-old cultural interactions. Due to the diversity of the Indian market, Dubai can attract a broad range of tourists with activities ranging from business conferences and family-friendly attractions to luxury shopping and cultural events.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel Gaza war gcw

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel-Gaza war

    Rent for New York tiniest apartment with no kitchen bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH) gcw

    Rent for New York's 'tiniest' apartment with no kitchen, bathroom will blow your mind (WATCH)

    Who is Ashok Veeraraghavan the Indian origin scientist set to receive Texas' highest engineering award gcw

    Who is Ashok Veeraraghavan, the Indian-origin scientist set to receive Texas' highest engineering award?

    Japan SLIM moon lander 'comes back to life' after 2-week lunar night, leaves scientists surprised snt

    Japan's SLIM moon lander 'comes back to life' after 2-week lunar night, leaves scientists surprised

    Surat youth tragically dies in Russia-Ukraine warfront, devastated family seeks answers from Indian govt snt

    Surat youth tragically dies in Russia-Ukraine warfront, devastated family seeks answers from Indian govt

    Recent Stories

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel Gaza war gcw

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh resigns amid ongoing Israel-Gaza war

    Virat Kohli lauds India's 'phenomenal' series win over England, appreciates youngsters' grit and determination snt

    Virat Kohli lauds India's 'phenomenal' series win over England, appreciates youngsters' grit and determination

    Kerala: 12-year-old boy's hand gets trapped in coconut-cracking machine in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: 12-year-old boy's hand gets trapped in coconut-cracking machine in Malappuram

    Xiaomi 14 with Leica cameras goes global 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Xiaomi 14 with Leica cameras goes global; 5 things to know before buying it

    Goa to Kerala-7 best Indian places to visit in March RBA EAI

    Goa to Kerala-7 best Indian places to visit in March

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon