A man in Dubai was reportedly revived after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest, thanks to emergency responders using the LUCAS 3 CPR machine. A viral video highlights how advanced medical technology can support life-saving efforts.

A man who reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Dubai was given a second chance at life after emergency responders used an advanced CPR device to revive him. A video of the rescue operation has surfaced online, showing paramedics using technology to deliver continuous chest compressions during the emergency.

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What is the LUCAS 3 CPR machine?

The device used in the operation is called LUCAS 3, an automated chest compression system designed to perform CPR consistently. Unlike manual CPR, which requires rescuers to repeatedly apply chest compressions, the machine maintains a steady rhythm and depth without tiring. This helps sustain blood circulation to the brain and other vital organs while medical professionals work to stabilise the patient.

Video highlights role of technology in saving lives

The footage captures the emergency response and shows the man appearing to respond following the rescue efforts. The device allows paramedics to continue chest compressions while providing other necessary medical assistance. The incident has drawn attention to how advancements in medical technology can support emergency teams during critical situations. However, the effectiveness of such interventions also depends on timely treatment and appropriate medical care. The video serves as a reminder of how every second matters when responding to a cardiac emergency.