Joyalukkas Jewellery in Dubai earned two Guinness World Records for creating the heaviest and largest pair of gold earrings globally. Named Mayura Sahasra, these traditional Indian earrings weigh 16.514 kilograms.

A pair of extraordinary gold jhumkas has put Dubai in the spotlight after earning two Guinness World Records, showcasing the scale and intricacy of traditional Indian jewellery craftsmanship. Created by Joyalukkas Jewellery, the oversized earrings weigh a combined 16.514 kg and have been recognised as the world's heaviest and largest pair of gold earrings.

Named Mayura Sahasra, meaning “A Thousand Peacocks,” the elaborate 22-carat gold creation was unveiled on October 24 at the Jewel of Joy showroom in Dubai Gold District. The unveiling was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE's Minister of Economy and Tourism.

The sheer scale of the earrings sets them apart from the traditional bell-shaped jhumkas commonly worn at weddings and festive occasions. Each detail reflects a design inspired by the peacock, a bird associated with beauty and grace in Indian culture. The pair measures 1.215 metres in length and 0.682 metres in diameter.

Bringing the ambitious design to life required 55 skilled artisans, who collectively spent 5,840 hours working on the creation over several months. According to Guinness World Records, the record for the heaviest pair of gold earrings was officially secured on October 12, ahead of the public unveiling. The creation also earned the title for the largest pair of gold earrings.

Speaking to Gulf News, Joyalukkas Jewellery CEO John Paul Alukkas explained the inspiration behind the project: “Dubai is always known as a city of gold. This is only going to complement it even more.”

Joyalukkas Group chairman Dr Joy Alukkas also described the creation as a tribute to the emirate and the craftspeople behind it. “For nearly four decades, Joyalukkas has grown alongside Dubai, the city of gold. These earrings are our tribute to this city and to the artisans whose hands turned an impossible idea into gold,” he said.

He added: “Two Guinness World Records titles in one creation is a proud moment for our family, our teams in 13 countries, and every customer who has trusted us for decades.”

The record-breaking jhumkas are now on permanent public display at the Jewel of Joy by Joyalukkas showroom in Dubai Gold District, allowing visitors to see the remarkable creation up close.