Ayatollah Alireza Arafi wrote to Pope Leo XIV urging the Holy See to condemn US-Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He highlighted a school attack in Minab that killed 170 girls, calling the acts "war crimes."

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi the Director of Iranian Seminaries on Friday wrote a letter to Pope Leo XIV in the wake of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and urged the Holy See to condemn the "war crimes" committed against Iran in the military operations. In his letter, he also highlighted the targeting of the girls' elementary school in the city of Minab, which resulted in the death of nearly 170 students between the ages of 8 and 12, as per Tasnim News Agency.

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'The Pen Falters': Letter Details Khamenei's Death

The letter, which was shared by Tasnim News Agency quoted Ayatollah Alireza Arafi,as saying, "With a heart filled with sorrow and a soul tormented by the intensity of oppression and injustice, I write this message to Your Excellency at a time when the Iranian nation and the Shia world are plunged into a vast and unprecedented mourning. The pen falters in writing and the tongue in speaking, but human and religious duty necessitates that the cry of a nation's oppression reaches the ears of the world--especially spiritual leaders who call for peace and justice."

The letter mentioned the US-Israeli strikes which resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. "In this cowardly aggression, which mocked all international laws and humanitarian principles, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei--the high-ranking Marja (religious authority) of the Shia world and the wise leader of the Islamic Revolution--attained the great blessing of martyrdom at the hands of the enemy while performing his duties in his office in Tehran, alongside a group of companions and members of his family. He was a serious supporter of the rights of minorities, particularly Iranian Christians," the letter stated.

Call to Condemn 'Atrocious Crimes'

In the letter, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi called on Pope Leo XIV to condemn the crimes and said, "As the leader of Catholic Christians and a standard-bearer of interfaith dialogue and global peace, you have always been a defender of the oppressed and a herald of human dignity. Today, the peace-loving and religious nation of Iran stands in agonizing affliction before the eyes of the world's awakened consciences. It is expected that the Holy See, as an independent religious and moral institution, will condemn these atrocious crimes--which are clear examples of "war crimes," "crimes against humanity," and "audacity toward the sanctity of religious leaders".

The letter cited the attack on the Girls school in Minab and said it was the nirak responsibility to prevent such attacks. "Furthermore, simultaneous with this attack, the aggressor regime, with total brutality and in a heartbreaking and unforgettable act that shook the awakened conscience of humanity, targeted a girls' elementary school in the city of Minab with aerial bombardment. In this horrific crime, nearly 170 innocent students between the ages of 8 and 12 were drenched in their own blood", the letter said. "Today, defending the children of Minab, just like the children of Gaza, is a moral, religious, and human responsibility for all of us to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies against children", it added.

Regional Tensions and UN Concern

Tensions have escalated in West Asia and Gulf after the joint US-Israeli military operations resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed serious concern over the escalating crisis in West Asia, warning that the situation poses a major threat to global peace and security. In a post on X, Guterres said the unfolding conflict has caused immense suffering for civilians and urged all sides to move towards de-escalation and dialogue.

Calling for an immediate end to hostilities, the UN chief emphasised that diplomacy remains the only viable path forward. "De-escalation and dialogue are the only way out," Guterres said, urging all parties to cease hostilities, uphold international law, protect civilians and return immediately to negotiations. (ANI)