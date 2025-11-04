A disturbing video from Canada's Toronto has sparked outrage across social media, showing a purportedly drunk Canadian man assaulting an Indian man inside a Tim Hortons outlet.

A disturbing video from Canada's Toronto has sparked outrage across social media, showing a purportedly drunk Canadian man assaulting an Indian man inside a Tim Hortons outlet. The viral footage has reignited fears over the growing xenophobia and racially charged hostility faced by immigrants in Canada.

The now-viral clip captures an altercation near the ‘Mobile Order Pick Up’ counter. The accused wearing a Blue Jays jacket, is seen confronting a man believed to be of Indian origin. After angrily tossing his phone, the drunk man grows increasingly aggressive when the Indian man retrieves it.

Within moments, the confrontation spirals out of control. The accused lunges forward, shoving and grabbing the Indian man while accusing him of “acting superior.” The victim calmly says, “You might get yourself in trouble,” to which the enraged man retorts, “Did you say that to me?”

The verbal spat quickly turns into a physical scuffle. The intoxicated man grabs the Indian man by the collar, repeatedly demanding, “What did you just say to me?”

A third individual likely a Tim Hortons staff member steps in, urging both men to “take it outside.” Even as he’s being restrained, the aggressor continues hurling accusations of arrogance before being escorted out of the establishment.

Another attack

The incident comes just days after another assault claimed the life of an Indian-origin businessman in Edmonton. On October 19, 55-year-old Arvi Singh Sagoo was brutally attacked by a stranger after confronting him for urinating on his car. The assailant struck Sagoo in the head, knocking him unconscious. He succumbed to his injuries five days later in hospital, as reported by Global News.

The accused, identified as Kyle Papin, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault by Edmonton Police. Meanwhile, a fundraiser launched by Sagoo’s friend, Vincent Ram, seeks to support the late businessman’s children and cover funeral expenses.