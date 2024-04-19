Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Dramatic! Video of Russian long-range supersonic bomber's tail catching fire and crashing goes viral (WATCH)

    Amid the long-standing war between Russia and Ukraine, an undated video capturing the harrowing moment a purported Russian long-range supersonic bomber, suspected to be a Tu-22M, met a fiery end in southern Russia, just east of Crimea, surfaced on social media on Friday. 

    Amid the long-standing war between Russia and Ukraine, an undated video capturing the harrowing moment a purported Russian long-range supersonic bomber, suspected to be a Tu-22M, met a fiery end in southern Russia, just east of Crimea, surfaced on social media on Friday. The unverified footage, now viral on X, depicts the aircraft's tail engulfed in flames before it plummets to the ground in a catastrophic crash.

    The shocking clip, filmed by a bystander, has sparked a wave of speculation and concern about the safety of Russia's military aircraft and the circumstances leading to the dramatic event.

    Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this viral video

    "Russia claimed the aircrew ejected safely, but I haven't seen any evidence that shows that," wrote a user on X in response to the viral video.

    Another user noted, "The Tu-22M3 is a long-range strategic and maritime strike bomber, capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear payloads. Its downing could have significant implications for regional security and stability."

    The Tu-22M, known by its NATO reporting name "Backfire," stands as a testament to Russia's prowess in strategic aviation. Developed during the Soviet era in the 1970s, this long-range supersonic bomber remains a cornerstone of Russia's military might. With its formidable speed, extensive range, and versatility in carrying out various missions, the Tu-22M has played a pivotal role in shaping Russia's defence strategy.

    Despite its age, ongoing modernization efforts have kept the Tu-22M relevant, ensuring its continued service in the Russian Air Force. However, concerns persist regarding its aging fleet, prompting the need for careful maintenance and upgrades to uphold its operational effectiveness in the face of evolving security challenges.

