Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack

Local authorities suspect the blast at the mosque in Hangu district to be a suicide attack. The incident unfolded during Juma prayers, with an estimated 30 to 40 worshippers present when the explosion occurred.

In a grim turn of events, Pakistan on Friday (September 29) found itself grappling with two devastating explosions within hours of each other. The first, a suicide blast in the troubled Balochistan province, claimed the lives of at least 52 individuals and left dozens wounded as they gathered to commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

Shortly thereafter, another explosion rocked a mosque in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, resulting in the loss of at least four lives, with fears that more are trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, at the Doaba police station in Hangu, two separate explosions unfolded, claiming four lives, including a police officer, and injuring 12 people. The initial blast drew a crowd to the scene, followed by a second explosion inside a mosque within the police station premises during Friday's sermon.

"The roof of the mosque caved in due to the impact of the explosion," revealed Hangu District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks, the Pakistani Taliban promptly distanced themselves from the Balochistan blast. The Islamic State group has previously asserted responsibility for deadly attacks in Baluchistan and other regions.