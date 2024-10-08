Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Don't test our will': Iran issues strong warning of retaliation if Israel attacks its infrastructure

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning to Israel on Tuesday, asserting that any attack on Iran's infrastructure would trigger a swift and robust retaliation.

    Dont test our will Iran issues strong warning of retaliation if Israel attacks its infrastructure snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

    In a dramatic escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stern warning to Israel on Tuesday, asserting that any attack on Iran's infrastructure would trigger a swift and robust retaliation. This statement comes in the wake of recent missile strikes from Tehran targeting Israel, heightening tensions in a region already fraught with conflict.

    “Any attack on Iran’s infrastructure will lead to retaliation. We advise the Zionist regime not to test Iran’s will,” Araghchi declared, underscoring Iran’s resolve in the face of perceived aggression. His comments reflect a broader narrative of escalating confrontation between the two nations, which have long been engaged in a shadow war marked by covert operations and assassinations.

    Also read: ELIMINATED! Israel says head of Hezbollah's logistics unit Suhail Hussein Husseini killed in Beirut airstrikes

    The situation has been further complicated by Israel's military operations in Lebanon, aimed at the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia. On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensified their campaign against Hezbollah by eliminating the commander of the group's headquarters in Beirut. This move is seen as a significant blow to Hezbollah, which has already suffered the loss of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an airstrike in late September. These actions signal Israel's commitment to dismantling Iranian influence in the region and maintaining its strategic advantage.

    The recent military engagements have raised alarm that the conflict could escalate into a wider war, potentially drawing in the United States, Israel's closest ally, and Iran, which has positioned itself as a counterbalance in the region. The prospect of full-scale conflict remains a significant concern, particularly given the oil-rich nature of the Middle East.

    Amid the rising tensions, US news outlet Axios reported that Israeli officials are contemplating options that could include targeting Iranian oil facilities. Such actions would represent a serious escalation in hostilities, with the potential to disrupt global oil supplies and drive prices sharply higher. President Joe Biden, commenting on the situation, suggested that he would consider alternatives to striking Iranian oilfields if he were in Israel's position, noting that Israel has yet to finalize its response to Iran's missile attack.

    The ongoing conflict has not only military implications but also economic ones, as fluctuations in oil prices could have far-reaching effects on the global economy. Analysts warn that any military action targeting Iran's oil infrastructure could provoke severe repercussions, potentially leading to a broader conflict that disrupts vital oil supplies.

    Also read: A year since Oct 7 massacre: 17,000 Hamas operatives, 728 Israeli soldiers killed so far; Gaza war in numbers

    The current tensions between Iran and Israel have been building over years of proxy warfare, clandestine operations, and increasingly direct confrontations. Both nations have engaged in a tit-for-tat approach, with Israel launching airstrikes on Iranian positions in Syria and Iran retaliating with missile strikes and other military actions.

    As the situation develops, both domestic and international observers are closely monitoring the unfolding events. The precarious balance of power in the region hangs in the balance, with the potential for either a de-escalation of hostilities or a significant military conflict that could redefine the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING! Angry man yells at tourist couple, slaps their baby in Barcelona; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

    SHOCKING! Angry man yells at tourist couple, slaps their baby in Barcelona; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Did something happen to Putin on his birthday? Police, ambulances rushing to Kremlin fuels speculation (WATCH) snt

    Did something happen to Putin on his birthday? Police, ambulances rushing to Kremlin fuels speculation (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED Israel says head of Hezbollah's logistics unit Suhail Hussein Husseini killed in Beirut airstrikes snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel says head of Hezbollah's logistics unit Suhail Hussein Husseini killed in Beirut airstrikes

    Marry man with wife or become public property Zakir Naik's advice to unmarried women sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    'Marry man with wife or become public property': Zakir Naik's advice to unmarried women sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Adult rated film accidentally played on Qantas flight after technical error with children onboard gcw

    Adult-rated film accidentally played on Qantas flight after technical error with children onboard

    Recent Stories

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon