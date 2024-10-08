ELIMINATED! Israel says head of Hezbollah's logistics unit Suhail Hussein Husseini killed in Beirut airstrikes

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the targeted killing of Suhail Hussein Husseini, the head of the logistics unit for Hezbollah, during airstrikes in the Beirut area on Monday.

In a significant escalation of military operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the targeted killing of Suhail Hussein Husseini, the head of the logistics unit for Hezbollah, during airstrikes in the Beirut area on Monday. The operation was executed under the precise direction of the IDF's Intelligence Division and involved multiple Air Force fighter jets.

In a statement on X, the IDF said, "The IAF conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut, eliminating Suhail Hussein Husseini, Commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization headquarters. The headquarters oversees logistics within the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and is in charge of budgeting and management of it's various units in the organization."

"Husseini, the eliminated terrorist, played a crucial role in weapon transfers between Iran and Hezbollah and was responsible for distributing the advanced weaponry among Hezbollah’s units, overseeing both the transportation and allocation of these arms. Additionally, he was a member of the Jihad council, Hezbollah's senior military leadership council," the IDF further said.

According to the IDF, the headquarters includes Hezbollah's Research and Development Unit, which is responsible for manufacturing precision-guided missiles and managing the storage and transportation of weapons in Lebanon.

"In his role, Husseini was responsible for the budgeting and logistical management of Hezbollah's most sensitive projects, including the organization's war plans and other special operations, such as coordinating terrorist attacks against the State of Israel from Lebanon and Syria," the IDF said.

The IDF had earlier reported launching an intense wave of air raids, with around 100 aircraft targeting approximately 120 sites within an hour. The military aimed at degrading Hezbollah's command and control capabilities, specifically focusing on units like the Radwan Forces and the Missiles and Rockets Force.

In a statement, the IDF warned Lebanese civilians to avoid the beach and boats in coastal areas from the Awali River southward. This caution comes amid a marked increase in hostilities, coinciding with the anniversary of last year’s October 7 attacks by Hamas, which initiated a year of escalating conflict in the region.

As memorial events took place in Israel, violence escalated on multiple fronts. The IDF confirmed that it was expanding its ground operations into southern Lebanon, with elements from the 36th, 83rd, and now the 91st divisions involved in the fighting. Night-vision footage showed infantry units moving into Lebanon with heavy equipment, suggesting a sustained military engagement rather than short-term incursions.

Simultaneously, Hamas launched rockets from Gaza in a show of defiance, threatening a “long and painful war of attrition” against Israel. Despite significant losses inflicted by Israel over the past year, the militant group continues to assert its capacity to strike back.

The rising intensity of the conflict raises fears of a broader regional escalation, particularly as Iranian-backed groups across Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have engaged in retaliatory strikes against Israel. The UK government, citing heightened tensions, announced the temporary withdrawal of family members of British embassy staff in Israel.

In Lebanon, an Israeli strike resulted in the deaths of at least 10 firefighters in the town of Baraachit, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis as over 1.2 million people have been displaced amidst ongoing airstrikes and military operations. The IDF continues to emphasize its goal of neutralizing Hezbollah's threat to Israeli civilians, aiming to secure a safe zone along the border.

