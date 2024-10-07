Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A year since Oct 7 massacre: 17,000 Hamas operatives, 728 Israeli soldiers killed so far; Gaza war in numbers

    As Israel marked one year since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released new statistics regarding its operations in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon.

    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

    As Israel marked one year since the onset of the war on October 7, 2023, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released new statistics regarding its operations in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon. This included details on the number of rockets fired at Israel and the sites targeted by the Israeli Air Force.

    The IDF reported that approximately 17,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terrorist groups have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began. Additionally, around 1,000 terrorists were killed inside Israel on October 7, when gunmen attacked southern communities, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 individuals, primarily civilians, and the abduction of 251 people to Gaza.

    In response, Israel launched a military campaign aimed at dismantling the Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip, eliminating the terror group, and securing the release of hostages.

    The health ministry controlled by Hamas claims that over 41,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza, though this number is not independently verifiable and is believed to encompass both civilians and Hamas members.

    According to the IDF’s data, the military has eliminated eight Hamas brigade commanders and individuals of equivalent rank, along with more than 30 battalion commanders. Additionally, over 165 Hamas company commanders and operatives with similar ranks have been killed. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that approximately 40,300 targets have been struck in the Gaza Strip since the war began, with troops locating around 4,700 tunnel shafts.

    Following the Hamas assault, the Lebanon-based terrorist group Hezbollah initiated attacks along Israel’s northern border, claiming it was acting in solidarity with Gaza. The conflict gradually escalated over the months, culminating in a significant escalation last month when Israel launched a new offensive against Hezbollah, resulting in the elimination of its entire top leadership and a ground operation in southern Lebanon.

    In Lebanon, the IDF stated that it has killed more than 800 terror operatives, primarily members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, which includes 90 Hezbollah commanders, including the group's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. The IDF also reported that nearly 11,000 Hezbollah positions have been targeted by the military.

    Since the start of the war, over 26,000 rockets, missiles, and drones have been launched at Israel from various fronts. This includes 13,200 projectiles fired from Gaza—at least 5,000 of which were launched on October 7 alone—12,400 from Lebanon, around 60 from Syria, 180 from Yemen, and 400 from Iran, with the latter two involved in direct attacks on Israel on April 13 and October 1. The IDF did not specify how many drones and missiles were launched from Iraq during the conflict. Additionally, the figures do not account for rockets that misfired and landed in the Gaza Strip, nor do they include those fired by Hezbollah that fell short in Lebanon.

    According to the IDF, the Military Intelligence Directorate’s Unit 504 has interrogated approximately 7,000 Palestinian suspects in the Gaza Strip, many of whom were arrested and brought to Israel for further questioning, while others were returned to Gaza after their interrogation.

    Since October 7, a total of 728 soldiers, reservists, and local security officers have been killed, and another 4,576 have been wounded in the conflict. Among them, 346 were killed and 2,299 wounded during the ground offensive in Gaza. The IDF also reported 56 soldiers killed due to friendly fire and other military-related accidents in Gaza.

    In the West Bank, the IDF indicated that more than 5,250 wanted Palestinians have been arrested, including over 2,050 affiliated with Hamas. Additionally, around 690 gunmen, rioters who clashed with troops, or terrorists involved in attacks have been killed in the West Bank. The IDF conducted 150 brigade-level raids in the area and demolished 30 homes belonging to Palestinians accused of terrorism.

