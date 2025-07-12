Japan to France: Top 10 fastest countries with the highest internet speed
Top 10 Fastest Internet Countries 2025: Japan sets a world record with 10.20 lakh Gbps internet speed. Download 10,000 4K movies in a second, 1.6 crore times faster than India. Find out the 10 countries with the fastest internet speed
1. Singapore
Singapore boasts internet speeds of 368.50 Mbps. A global digital leader, every office and home has 1 Gbps fiber speed. From gaming to cloud, everything downloads at lightning speed.
2. UAE
The 5G and Wi-Fi 6 combination in Dubai-based smart cities is amazing. The internet download speed here is 318.63 Mbps.
3. Hong Kong
Hong Kong has an internet download speed of 312.60 Mbps. It's racing to become a gigabit society.
4. France
Every home in France has fiber internet, and schools and colleges are fully digital. The internet download speed here is 308.01 Mbps.
5. Iceland
The world's most digitally connected island has an internet speed of 306.22 Mbps. Data center operations are super-efficient in the cold climate.
6. USA
Where the internet was born, the speed is still high. Services like Google Fiber and Starlink are boosting it. The internet speed here is 291.18 Mbps.
7. Chile
This Latin American country has an internet download speed of 263.32 Mbps.
8. Denmark
Denmark has 100% broadband coverage. Education and health sectors are fully digital here. The internet speed is 259.41 Mbps.
9. Switzerland
Switzerland, with high-quality network services, low network drops, and fast internet, has an internet speed of 256.91 Mbps.
10. China
China is said to have the largest 5G coverage in the world. A lot runs at ultra-high speed here. The internet download speed in China is 252.45 Mbps.
Source- pandasecurity.com
What is India's position?
India is not included in the list of top 10 countries. The average broadband speed here is 63.55 Mbps and the mobile internet speed is 100.78 Mbps.