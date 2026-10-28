A fiery anti-Trump speech by a protester has gone viral ahead of the 2026 US midterms, with her declaring "if you're not angry, you're not listening."

A fiery speech by a protester criticising US President Donald Trump has gained traction online, with her impassioned remarks about political power, public anger, and civic action striking a chord with social media users.

In a roughly two-minute video circulating online, a woman wearing a yellow headband addresses demonstrators with a pointed message aimed at the Trump administration. "There's only one devil I can see, and he sits in the White House," she declares, before adding, “If you're not angry, you're not listening.”

The clip has resonated widely, arriving just before the US enters the 2026 midterms, a period in which political rhetoric typically intensifies. Her remarks have been shared across platforms, with many users responding to the intensity of her delivery and the bluntness of her language.

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The speech touches on themes of accountability and public frustration, framing anger as a necessary response rather than something to be suppressed. That framing appears to be what drew attention to the video, with viewers describing it as a direct expression of sentiment rather than a polished political statement.

The identity of the speaker has not been disclosed, and it is unclear where or when exactly the speech was delivered beyond its circulation ahead of the midterms.