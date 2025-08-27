Lisa Cook was one of former president Joe Biden's choices to fill open seats on the Fed board -- a seven-member body guiding US monetary policy -- and she took office as a Fed governor in May 2022.

Lisa Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the powerful Federal Reserve Board of Governors, has become US President Donald Trump's latest target as he ramped up pressure on the central bank. Cook was one of former president Joe Biden's choices to fill open seats on the Fed board -- a seven-member body guiding US monetary policy -- and she took office as a Fed governor in May 2022. The daughter of a Baptist chaplain and a professor of nursing, Cook bears physical scars from racism after she was attacked as a young child while involved in an effort to integrate racially segregated schools in the state of Georgia.

Prior to joining the Fed, she dedicated much of her research as an adult to previously unmeasured economic scars of discrimination on the productive capacity of the world's largest economy.

While the Fed is independent from the White House, Trump has repeatedly called on the central bank to slash interest rates this year and lower borrowing costs.

This separation from politics could come under threat as Trump intensifies pressure on the bank. On Monday evening, he published a letter on his Truth Social platform, saying that he was removing Cook from her position immediately over claims of mortgage fraud.

But Cook has rejected Trump's attempt to oust her, saying that he had no authority to do so and that she would not resign. Her lawyer said Tuesday they would file a lawsuit to challenge Trump's announcement.

Before becoming a Fed governor, Cook was a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University. She earned an economics degree from Oxford University and a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2023, she was reappointed to the Fed's board and sworn in for a term ending 2038.

Since joining the central bank, Cook has voted with Fed Chair Jerome Powell in policy decisions, like most of her colleagues.

These included instances when the bank started cutting interest rates and when it decided to put a pause on rate reductions.

She has been described as a "dove" at times, a term referring to someone who tends to support lower rates.

But in a June speech she warned of longer-term risks surrounding inflation and said that the Fed's cautious approach to rate cuts was well positioned to respond to developments.

Cook's opponents have in the past questioned her qualifications and said she doesn't have the background for the job, criticisms that her supporters say are fueled by her race.

"I have been the target of anonymous and untrue attacks on my academic record," Cook told lawmakers in 2022, citing as qualifications her doctorate degree and specialties in international and macroeconomics.

Other board members, including Powell, are not trained economists, and Cook has researched inequality in the labor market.

She speaks five languages, including Russian, and also specializes in international development economics, having worked on topics such as Rwanda's recovery following the 1994 genocide.

Cook grew up in an area of the United States where public swimming pools were destroyed rather than allowed to be integrated, and was one of the first Black children to attend her previously segregated school.

She has studied lynchings and patents issued to Black entrepreneurs, arguing that discrimination has held back the entire society, not just the direct victims of the injustice.