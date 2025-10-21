US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that allied nations in the Middle East were prepared to send troops into Gaza to confront Hamas if the group did not cease its alleged violations of his peace plan.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that allied nations in the Middle East were prepared to send troops into Gaza, at his request, to confront Hamas if the group did not cease its alleged violations of his peace plan.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The threat comes a day after Trump warned Hamas would be "eradicated" if the group did not meet expectations of the agreement, which brought a fragile ceasefire to the two-year war with Israel.

What Trump Said

"Numerous of our NOW GREAT ALLIES in the Middle East, and areas surrounding the Middle East, have... informed me that they would welcome the opportunity, at my request, to go into GAZA with a heavy force and 'straighten our (sic) Hamas' if Hamas continues to act badly," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Scroll to load tweet…

The post came as US Vice President JD Vance visited Israel with two other top Trump envoys, seeking to shore up the peace plan after weekend violence in Gaza raised fears the truce could quickly collapse.

Trump said he told both Israel and the Middle East allies who are allegedly ready to confront Hamas: "NOT YET!"

"There is still hope that Hamas will do what is right. If they do not, an end to Hamas will be FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL!" he warned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)