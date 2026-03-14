Afghanistan's Defence Ministry claims its forces killed 14 Pakistani soldiers and injured 11 in operations along the Durand Line. The action is a response to Pakistan's recent airstrikes, which caused civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

'RejectOppression' Campaign Airstrike As part of their 'RejectOppression' campaign, Afghan forces had earlier launched an airstrike on Pakistan's strategic military centre. "In continuation of the ongoing 'RejectOppression' retaliatory operation At about 5:00 PM today, Afghan Air Forces carried out an airstrike on the Pakistani military's strategic center, 'Hamza' in Faizabad, Islamabad..." the Islamic Emirate's statement said. Retaliation for Pakistani Airstrikes The development follows the earlier airstrike that Pakistan conducted in Afghanistan, which Kabul said caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.Officials from Kam Air also confirmed to Tolo News that the airline's fuel reserves stored at Kandahar Airport were hit during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) on Friday. They added that the fuel stock had been kept for this year's Hajj flights, raising concerns about disruptions to aviation operations.Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of striking civilian infrastructure. In a post on X, Mujahid said the targeted fuel facility supplied domestic airlines and aircraft operated by the United Nations. He further alleged that Pakistan had previously targeted fuel storage belonging to a trader named Haji Khan Zadah. UN Confirms Civilian Casualties The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the latest strikes have also resulted in more civilian casualties. "UNAMA documented at least four civilian deaths and 14 injured, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Pul-e-Charkhi area in Kabul Afghanistan last night. We continue to call for an immediate cessation in hostilities to prevent further loss of civilian life," the mission said.It added that civilians were bearing the brunt of the renewed violence. "Civilians, mostly women and children, continue to pay the price for the latest escalation in cross-border violence. Since 26 February, UNAMA has recorded at least 75 civilians killed and 193 injured in Afghanistan as a result of ongoing armed clashes," the mission said. A Cycle of Violence Along Durand Line According to Tolo News, Pakistan's military had earlier targeted areas in the Alisher-Terezai district of Khost province near the Durand Line using artillery fire. Four members of a family were killed and three others were injured in the shelling.The latest escalation comes amid a growing cycle of airstrikes and cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line. Relations between the two countries have remained strained since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing militant groups to operate from Afghan territory. 'Open War' and Retaliatory Operations On February 26, Pakistan had launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" (Righteous Fury) and declared what it described as "open war" against the Afghan Taliban after the initial airstrikes on Afghanistan.Islamabad, as per a Geo News report, had said the strikes targeted militant bases and came amid a rise in suicide bombings in Pakistan, claiming that the attackers were operating from Afghan territory.However, Pakistan has not provided credible proof to justify its belligerent actions against Afghanistan. In the initial airstrikes, too, dozens of women and children were among those who bore the brunt of the attacks, as per a Reuters report.In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced a retaliatory campaign, which they named "Radd-e-Zulm". The IEA said its operation would continue until what it described as Pakistan's attacks stop, according to TOLOnews.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed that its forces carried out operations against Pakistani military positions along the disputed Durand Line, as tensions between the two neighbours continue to escalate following cross-border airstrikes and artillery exchanges. In a statement, the Afghan Defence Ministry said its forces conducted operations in the eastern zone covering Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in response to what it described as actions by Pakistan's military regime. "In response to the crimes committed by the Pakistani military regime, Afghan Defense Forces carried out operations along the Durand Line in the eastern zone of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. During the operation... which resulted in the killing of 14 soldiers and the injury of 11 others. An armored tank and an International vehicle were also completely destroyed and taken out of service," the Islamic Emirate's MoD said.As part of their 'RejectOppression' campaign, Afghan forces had earlier launched an airstrike on Pakistan's strategic military centre. "In continuation of the ongoing 'RejectOppression' retaliatory operation At about 5:00 PM today, Afghan Air Forces carried out an airstrike on the Pakistani military's strategic center, 'Hamza' in Faizabad, Islamabad..." the Islamic Emirate's statement said.The development follows the earlier airstrike that Pakistan conducted in Afghanistan, which Kabul said caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.Officials from Kam Air also confirmed to Tolo News that the airline's fuel reserves stored at Kandahar Airport were hit during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) on Friday. They added that the fuel stock had been kept for this year's Hajj flights, raising concerns about disruptions to aviation operations.Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of striking civilian infrastructure. In a post on X, Mujahid said the targeted fuel facility supplied domestic airlines and aircraft operated by the United Nations. He further alleged that Pakistan had previously targeted fuel storage belonging to a trader named Haji Khan Zadah.The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the latest strikes have also resulted in more civilian casualties. "UNAMA documented at least four civilian deaths and 14 injured, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Pul-e-Charkhi area in Kabul Afghanistan last night. We continue to call for an immediate cessation in hostilities to prevent further loss of civilian life," the mission said.It added that civilians were bearing the brunt of the renewed violence. "Civilians, mostly women and children, continue to pay the price for the latest escalation in cross-border violence. Since 26 February, UNAMA has recorded at least 75 civilians killed and 193 injured in Afghanistan as a result of ongoing armed clashes," the mission said.According to Tolo News, Pakistan's military had earlier targeted areas in the Alisher-Terezai district of Khost province near the Durand Line using artillery fire. Four members of a family were killed and three others were injured in the shelling.The latest escalation comes amid a growing cycle of airstrikes and cross-border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line. Relations between the two countries have remained strained since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistan has repeatedly accused Kabul of allowing militant groups to operate from Afghan territory.On February 26, Pakistan had launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" (Righteous Fury) and declared what it described as "open war" against the Afghan Taliban after the initial airstrikes on Afghanistan.Islamabad, as per a Geo News report, had said the strikes targeted militant bases and came amid a rise in suicide bombings in Pakistan, claiming that the attackers were operating from Afghan territory.However, Pakistan has not provided credible proof to justify its belligerent actions against Afghanistan. In the initial airstrikes, too, dozens of women and children were among those who bore the brunt of the attacks, as per a Reuters report.In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced a retaliatory campaign, which they named "Radd-e-Zulm". The IEA said its operation would continue until what it described as Pakistan's attacks stop, according to TOLOnews. 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