New Delhi: Amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Summit (SCO), former US President Donald Trump reignited debate over India’s trade practices, accusing New Delhi of long running unfairness in its economic ties with Washington. In a post on his social media account, Trump claimed that the US has historically conducted “very little business” with India, while India has relied heavily on the American market to sell its goods. He argued that the trade relationship has been “totally one-sided” for decades, pointing to what he described as the world’s highest tariffs imposed by India, making it difficult for American companies to gain a foothold in the Indian market.

"What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest "client," but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India. It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the US. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!" Trump wrote.

US Embassy Praises India

Trump's comments come moments after the US Embassy hailed partnership between United States and India. "The partnership between the United States and India continues to reach new heights, a defining relationship of the 21st century. This month, we're spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defense and bilateral ties, it's the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey. Follow the hashtag and be a part of #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople,” they wrote.

The embassy had also amplified remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “The enduring friendship between our two peoples is the bedrock of our cooperation and propels us forward as we realise the tremendous potential of our economic relationship.” The outreach had sounded unusually warm given the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive against Indian exports.

