Speaking at WEF 2026 in Davos, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar positioned Bengaluru as a prime global investment destination, highlighting the state's commitment to a robust, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem for sustainable growth.

Karnataka Pushes for Global Investment at Davos

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday reaffirmed the state's commitment to creating a robust, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem, asserting that Bengaluru has emerged as a globally admired city and companies from across sectors worldwide have shown keen interest in investing. Speaking at the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, the Deputy Chief Minister positioned Bengaluru as a prime global investment destination.

Sharing a video on X post, Shivakumar wrote, "Bengaluru has emerged as a globally admired city, and companies from across sectors worldwide have shown keen interest in investing in Karnataka, including Bengaluru." https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2014361614926107132

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the Karnataka government remains steadfast in its pursuit of sustainable growth and enhanced foreign investment. "Our government has reaffirmed its commitment to creating a robust, transparent, and investor-friendly ecosystem that attracts greater foreign investment and drives sustainable growth," Shivakumar added.

At the forum, Shivakumar also called for collective efforts to further develop the state. "Drawing from the insights and global experiences gained at this platform, let us collectively work towards transforming Karnataka and taking it to new frontiers of development," he urged.

Bengaluru Pitched as 'City of the Future'

Addressing the global business community, Shivakumar pitched Bengaluru as the "city of the future" at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, calling on global leaders and investors to tap into the city's vast talent pool, thriving innovation ecosystem and rapid urban growth.

Shivakumar highlighted India's demographic strength and long-term economic potential, asserting that the country will remain a preferred destination for talent and investment over the next 25 years. He also emphasised Bengaluru's global standing, saying that India is often identified through the city. "I come from India, a very vibrant country with a huge population and a big pool of talent. India will be the preferred destination for the next 25 years. I come from the state of Bengaluru, and India is often seen through Bengaluru. It is the IT capital of Asia," he said.

WEF 2026 Annual Meeting

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries, including a record number of world leaders, CEOs, innovators and policymakers, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue." (ANI)