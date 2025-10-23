An Australian woman, Kobie Thatcher, faced heavy criticism for calling Diwali lights in Sydney a 'threat' to Western culture. Her remarks sparked widespread backlash online, with users defending Indian Australians and praising multicultural harmony.

An Australian woman, Kobie Thatcher, has been sharply criticised after calling Diwali lights in Sydney a 'threat' to Western culture. Her comments came after she shared a video on X showing houses decorated with colourful lights in Nirimba Fields, a suburb known for its large Indian community.

“These houses are not lit up for Christmas. They are lit up for Diwali,” Thatcher wrote. “The West has reached a pivotal moment. We must preserve our own culture before we lose it.”

Her post quickly went viral, drawing widespread anger and disappointment from Australians and the Indian diaspora alike. Many accused her of spreading intolerance and misunderstanding multiculturalism in a country that prides itself on diversity.

Netizens users respond to Kobie Thatcher's comments

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages defending the Indian community. One user wrote, "That is the best example of hardworking people accepting Australia as their home and maintaining their culture while accepting the Australian way of life."

Another user asked, “A peaceful festival of lights where good wins over evil is threatening you exactly how?”

Many pointed out that Indian families in Australia celebrate both Diwali and Christmas with equal enthusiasm. “You’re targeting the wrong group,” one person said. “These are the same people who decorate their homes again for Christmas.”

Thatcher doubles down on her views

Despite the criticism, Thatcher stood by her comments. In a reply to one user, she wrote, "They can celebrate it as much as they want in India." This remark fuelled further anger online, with many accusing her of being divisive and ignorant of Australia’s multicultural identity.

Another commenter said, "A few Indian households celebrating their biggest festival in a non-threatening way riles you up? These same households will be celebrating Christmas soon."

Some Australians even shared photos of their own neighbourhoods celebrating Diwali, saying that festivals like these only bring communities closer together.

Debate on multiculturalism reignited

The incident has reignited a national debate about multiculturalism and cultural acceptance in Australia. Many users and public figures reminded others that Indian immigrants have long contributed positively to Australian society.

Photographer Atul Kasbekar commented, “Most Indians who have emigrated are hardworking, pay taxes, stay on the right side of the law, and are highly educated. They hold top positions in management. What’s the issue?”

Others noted that Indian Australians now form the second-largest migrant group in the country. According to government data, more than 916,000 people in Australia were born in India, around 3.2% of the total population.

A larger question of respect

While Thatcher’s post may represent a small minority view, the strong backlash shows how deeply Australians value inclusion. Many users said they were proud to live in communities where people of all backgrounds can celebrate their festivals freely.

One resident from Sydney wrote, “Our street also lights up for Diwali. Half the families aren’t Indian, but we all join in and enjoy it. Once it’s over, we change the lights slightly and they become Christmas decorations. That’s what living together means.”

As the discussion continues, the incident has become more than just about one social media post, it has turned into a reflection of modern Australia’s identity, where celebrating diversity remains a key part of being Australian.