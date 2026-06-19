A diplomatic row ignited after US President Donald Trump claimed Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'begged' for a G7 photo. Meloni vehemently denied this, calling it 'fabricated,' leading Italy's Foreign Minister to cancel a US visit.

Meloni Fires Back at Trump Over 'Fabricated' G7 Claim

A major diplomatic rift erupted between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US President Donald Trump following comments made by him to the Italian television network La7. In the interview, Trump alleged that Meloni had "begged" to have a photograph taken with him at the 52nd G7 summit in Evian, France, adding, "I felt sorry for her."

Meloni issued a swift and sharp rebuttal, dismissing Trump's remarks in a self-recorded video message shared on X. The Italian PM said, "I am shocked by Trump's utterly fabricated words." "Certain things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump's statements are totally invented. I am frankly appalled. I don't know why the President of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. After all, it is not the first time this has happened," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Prime Minister further criticised the US leader for his diplomatic priorities, stating, "I can only say that it is a shame he doesn't have the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaderships toward whom he instead proves to be much more accommodating." She concluded her remarks with a firm assertion of national dignity, saying, "There is one thing he must remember: Italy and I never beg."

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

Diplomatic Fallout: Foreign Minister Cancels US Trip

Following the swift diplomatic fallout, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled his planned visit to the US, scheduled for June 21 and 22. In a post on X, the Deputy PM strongly condemned the US President's "offensive" remarks, recognised them as an insult for "all of Italy." "The serious and offensive words of President Trump towards Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for the next 21 and 22 June," he wrote in the post.

Le gravi e offensive parole del Presidente Trump nei confronti del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni offendono tutta l’Italia. Per questo motivo ho deciso di annullare la mia visita negli Stati Uniti prevista per i prossimi 21 e 22 giugno. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 19, 2026

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he "felt sorry for her." "Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her," Trump said during the interview.

A Tale of Two Relationships: Meloni's Strong Rapport with Modi

The comments have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum, adversely impacting the ties between the two leaders. While Meloni manages this international controversy, she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continue to command significant attention on the global stage. Both leaders are frequently highlighted for their strong domestic mandates and high public approval ratings.

Both leaders have developed a visible rapport, often meeting on the sidelines of international summits--such as the recent G7--where their public interactions have frequently underscored a growing strategic and personal alignment between India and Italy. The two leaders maintain a widely celebrated personal friendship and diplomatic rapport. Online, their interactions have spawned the popular moniker "#Melodi".

During the 2026 G7 Summit in Évian, France, Meloni playfully greeted Modi by jokingly remarking that they were "the most famous couple on Instagram". Shortly prior, during Modi's official visit to Rome, he gifted Meloni a packet of India's famous "Melody" toffees. The viral interaction generated over 100 million views online. Meloni has publicly described PM Modi as the "most loved leader around the world" and has leveraged her social media platform to post frequent, unscripted selfies with the Indian Prime Minister, drawing millions of views and likes.

(ANI)