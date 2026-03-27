A potential rift is emerging between Pakistan and Iran over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran is reportedly upset by allegations that Pakistan indirectly assisted the US in moving oil tankers through the waterway. Speculation grew after the US President mentioned "Pakistani-flagged" vessels.

Fresh geopolitical tensions have surfaced in West Asia, with reports suggesting a potential rift between Pakistan and Iran over developments in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

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According to sources cited in media reports, Tehran is believed to be upset with Islamabad over allegations that Pakistan may have indirectly assisted the United States in facilitating the movement of oil tankers through the chokepoint. The claims come amid heightened conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, where control of maritime routes has become a critical strategic lever.

The controversy gained traction after US President Donald Trump recently stated that Iran had allowed multiple oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a “present” during ongoing tensions. Notably, he mentioned that some of these vessels were “Pakistani-flagged,” raising speculation about Islamabad’s possible role in the episode.

While there is no official confirmation from Pakistan or Iran directly accusing each other, intelligence-based reports suggest that Tehran views the development with suspicion. Analysts believe Iran may perceive any facilitation of US-linked shipping as undermining its strategic stance, especially after it had imposed restrictions on vessels linked to “enemy” nations in the waterway.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling a significant portion of global oil shipments. The ongoing conflict has already disrupted shipping routes, increased insurance costs, and forced several countries to deploy naval escorts to protect vessels navigating the volatile region.

Pakistan, for its part, has been balancing complex regional dynamics. It has played a mediating role in diplomatic efforts between Iran and the US, even facilitating communication channels during negotiations. At the same time, Islamabad has deployed naval operations to secure its own shipping interests amid rising threats in the Gulf.

The situation underscores the fragile alliances and shifting loyalties in the region, where strategic interests often overlap. Even unverified reports can have significant diplomatic repercussions, particularly in an environment already marked by mistrust and escalating military tensions.

As of now, neither Iran nor Pakistan has issued an official statement confirming a fallout. However, the episode highlights how the Strait of Hormuz continues to be at the center of global power plays—where even perceived alignments can influence regional stability and international relations.

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