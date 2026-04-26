A mural in Iran's Mashhad showing Mojtaba Khamenei among slain Iranians has sparked speculation over his fate, even as reports say he survived a deadly US-Israel strike but is gravely wounded.

A newly unveiled mural in Iran has ignited a wave of speculation over the fate of Mojtaba Khamenei — the man widely believed to have succeeded Ali Khamenei. The artwork, displayed in Mashhad, honours prominent Iranians allegedly killed in US-Israeli attacks. But one detail has set off alarm bells: Mojtaba Khamenei’s image appears among the dead.

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A Mural That Raises More Questions Than Answers

The mural was reportedly meant to commemorate those Iran claims were killed in recent hostilities involving the United States and Israel. Instead, it has triggered a far more sensitive question — has Iran inadvertently acknowledged the death of its new Supreme Leader?

A video circulating online show Mojtaba Khamenei featured alongside individuals officially declared dead. There has been no immediate clarification from Iranian authorities on why his image appears in that context.

Given the tightly controlled nature of information around Iran’s leadership, even a symbolic inclusion like this is being closely scrutinised.

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Conflicting Reports About His Condition

The speculation comes just days after a report by The New York Times painted a very different picture.

According to the report: "Mojtaba Khamenei was seriously wounded in the US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father and predecessor Ali Khamenei but is mentally sharp."

Citing unnamed Iranian officials, the report added: "Although Mojtaba Khamenei was 'gravely wounded (in the February 28 airstrike), he is mentally sharp and engaged.'"

The injuries described were severe: "One leg was operated on three times, and he is awaiting a prosthetic. He had surgery on one hand and is slowly regaining function. His face and lips have been burned severely, making it difficult for him to speak."

The report also noted: "Access for security reasons is extremely limited to Khamenei, who remains in hiding, with only handwritten messages passed on."

Silence, Secrecy and Growing Doubt

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since the reported strike. His absence — coupled with communication limited to written messages — has only deepened uncertainty.

The NYT report further stated: "At least for now" he has delegated decision-making to generals in the Revolutionary Guards.

It added that even senior commanders do not meet him directly, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — a trained heart surgeon — has reportedly been involved in his care.

Symbolism or Slip-Up?

The mural in Mashhad now complicates the narrative.

Is it merely symbolic — grouping him with figures targeted in attacks? Or does it reflect something more serious that has not been publicly acknowledged?

In a country where state messaging is rarely accidental, the inclusion is difficult to dismiss outright. Yet without official confirmation, it remains in the realm of speculation.