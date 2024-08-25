Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Devastating landslide in Thailand's Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians; aftermath videos go viral (WATCH)

    A devastating mudslide on the Thai resort island of Phuket claimed the lives of 13 people, including a Russian couple, authorities confirmed on Sunday. 

    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    The disaster occurred following heavy rains that triggered the landslide near the Big Buddha, a popular tourist destination in southern Thailand.

    Among the deceased were nine migrant workers from Myanmar and two Thai nationals, according to Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

    In addition to the fatalities, around 20 people were injured, and the landslide affected 209 households in the region.

    Rescue teams, who had been searching for missing persons, have now called off the search efforts. A major cleanup operation is currently underway as authorities work to clear the debris and restore the affected areas.

    Authorities are also coordinating with the victims' relatives and embassies to provide necessary assistance.

    Meanwhile, dramatic videos of the landslide and its aftermath have surfaced on social media, capturing the scale of the destruction and the community's efforts to recover from the tragedy.

