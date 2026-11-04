Democrat James Talarico is projected to win the Texas Senate race, marking a historic shift as Democrats also look set to reclaim a majority in the US House of Representatives following significant gains in the 2026 midterm elections.

Democrat James Talarico Projected to Win Texas Senate Race

Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): In a major political development in the 2026 US midterm elections, Democrat James Talarico is projected to win the Texas Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton, with early results indicating a significant Democratic lead in a state that has remained a Republican stronghold for decades.

According to CBS News, the Texas Senate race is leaning towards Talarico, who has secured 58.1 per cent of the votes against Paxton's 40.4 per cent, with 58 per cent of ballots counted. Talarico had received 3,505,204 votes, while Paxton secured 2,435,403 votes, according to the latest figures reported by CBS News.

Significance of the 2026 Midterm Results

The projected Democratic victory is particularly significant, as Texas has not elected a Democrat to the US Senate in more than three decades, making the contest one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 midterm elections. The result could mark a major shift in the state's political landscape and add to the Democratic Party's gains across the country.

The Texas contest has also drawn national attention because of its potential implications for control of the US Senate. The race had remained competitive during the campaign, with economic concerns and voters' perceptions of the candidates emerging as important factors.

Democrats Projected to Reclaim US House Majority

Meanwhile, Democrats are also projected to reclaim control of the US House of Representatives, marking another significant development in the midterm elections. CNN's Decision Desk projected that Democrats would win the House, while NBC News also projected a Democratic majority of at least 244 seats.

The House victory puts Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on course to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House, although he will need to secure the necessary votes when the new Congress convenes on January 3. A Democratic majority in the House would give the party greater authority to scrutinise the Trump administration, initiate congressional investigations and challenge the President's legislative agenda during the final two years of his term.

Broader Implications for the Political Landscape

The developments in Texas and the projected House victory come amid Democratic gains in other traditionally Republican states, including Kansas, where the Senate race is leaning towards Democrat Adam Hamilton. The emerging results now point to a changing political landscape, with Democrats making gains in contests that could reshape the balance of power in Washington. (ANI)

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