Democrat Annie Andrews makes history as the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina, defeating Darline Graham and flipping a long-held GOP seat amidst emerging Democratic gains in Texas and Kansas midterm contests.

Historic Senate Victory in South Carolina

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): In a stunning and historic political upset within a traditionally steadfast Republican stronghold, Democrat Annie Andrews is projected to capture the United States Senate race in South Carolina, according to projections from the CNN Decision Desk, defeating Senator Darline Graham, sister of late Lindsey Graham, and successfully flipping a legislative seat held by the GOP for nearly three decades. Andrews, a paediatrician, will enter the history books as the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate from South Carolina. The historic victory marks the first time a Democratic candidate has claimed a Senate contest in the Palmetto State since Fritz Hollings secured election back in 1998. This dramatic electoral turnaround unfolded within a reliably red state that previously backed President Donald Trump by a margin of nearly 18 percentage points during the 2024 presidential election, though signs of vulnerability had been mounting since Graham secured the Republican nomination in late August.

Andrews, a 45-year-old mother of three, dedicated 15 years of her professional career working at the Medical University of South Carolina before establishing a non-profit organisation and political action committee, subsequently serving as a senior adviser to Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action. When Andrews initially launched her Senate campaign the previous year, she openly acknowledged the severe uphill battle confronting a Democratic contender running statewide in South Carolina. Her original contest targeted long-serving Republican incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham, who tragically passed away in July. Following his death, the state governor appointed Darline Graham to complete her brother’s unexpired term, after which she resolved to seek a full six-year mandate. Bolstered by the endorsement and active backing of Trump, Graham ultimately navigated a bruising special primary and runoff election to secure the Republican nomination. However, the state party failed to unite behind Graham immediately, leaving her campaign to struggle significantly and forced to rely heavily on financial rescue efforts from outside political groups.

Midterm Shifts in Texas and Kansas

Texas Gubernatorial and Senate Races

Building upon these competitive regional shifts, Democrats have made significant early gains in traditionally Republican Texas, with both the Senate and gubernatorial races leaning in their favour, according to projections by CBS News, signalling a potential political shift in the Lone Star State during the 2026 US midterm elections. According to CBS News estimates, Democratic candidates James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa have established substantial leads over their Republican opponents in the Texas Senate and gubernatorial contests, respectively.

In the Texas gubernatorial race, Democrat Gina Hinojosa was leading Republican Greg Abbott with 57.2 per cent of the votes, against Abbott's 41.6 per cent, with 54 per cent of ballots counted, according to CBS News. Similarly, in the Senate contest, Democratic candidate James Talarico was ahead of Republican Ken Paxton, securing 59.4 per cent of the votes compared to Paxton's 39.1 per cent, with 53 per cent of ballots counted, CBS News reported. Both contests are leaning towards Democratic contenders, although the results are yet to be finalised. The early leads are particularly significant for Democrats, as the party has not won a statewide election in Texas in more than three decades. The developments have placed Texas, traditionally a Republican stronghold, at the centre of attention in the midterm elections, with Democrats appearing competitive in two of the state's most prominent electoral contests.

Democratic Strength in Kansas

Meanwhile, Democrats are also showing strength in Kansas, another traditionally red state, where the US Senate race is leaning towards Democratic candidate Adam Hamilton. According to NBC News, the Kansas Senate contest leans Democratic, indicating at least 75 per cent confidence in the projected outcome. The developments in Texas and Kansas add to the emerging picture of Democratic gains across several states, as the 2026 midterm elections determine the balance of power in the US Congress and the political direction of President Donald Trump's administration. (ANI)

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