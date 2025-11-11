At least eight people were killed in a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Canada offered condolences, while the US issued a security alert. Delhi Police have registered a case under UAPA, the Explosives Act, and the BNS, as confirmed by HM Amit Shah.

The Canadian Embassy in India on Tuesday conveyed its condolences to the families of those killed in a car blast yesterday near Delhi's Red Fort and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a statement, the Canadian Embassy in India said, "Canada offers its condolences to the families of the people who were killed in yesterday's horrific explosion in New Delhi and wishes those injured a speedy recovery." https://x.com/CanadainIndia/status/1988059911951892525

It also advised Canadian citizens in India who need emergency help to contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre.

US Embassy Issues Security Alert

Earlier, the US Embassy in India issued a security alert for its citizens following the explosion.

On its official website, the US Embassy said, "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

Actions to Take

In the list of actions to take, the US Embassy said to "Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists. "

Case Registered Under Anti-Terror Law

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

8 Killed in Explosion

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. (ANI)