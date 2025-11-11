PM Narendra Modi vows to bring the perpetrators of the deadly Delhi car blast to justice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah also assured a swift probe into the explosion near Red Fort which killed eight people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday vowed that those behind the deadly car blast in Delhi would be brought to justice, assuring that the government is taking the attack "very seriously." Speaking from Bhutan, where he arrived for a two-day state visit, Modi said, "Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today. I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."

Defence Minister Assures 'Swift and Thorough' Inquiry

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a "swift and thorough" inquiry into the recent Delhi high-intensity explosion case, assuring that those responsible will not be spared and that the investigation's findings will be made public soon.

The Defence Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast that claimed eight lives and left several others injured.

Speaking at the "Delhi Defence Dialogue" organised at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and courage to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief."

"From this platform, I wish to assure that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to formally assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he added.

Blast Details and Multi-Agency Investigation

The remarks come a day after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that "all possibilities" were being explored and promised a thorough investigation into the incident. Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. (ANI)