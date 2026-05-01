The Dalai Lama extended Buddha Purnima greetings, emphasizing the relevance of Buddha's teachings for creating a peaceful world. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke, describing Ladakh as a "living laboratory" of Buddhist culture.

Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama on Friday offered his greetings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha. The Dalai Lama hoped that the teachings of the Lord inspire people to create a peaceful world.

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"On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima -- Vesak -- which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha Shakyamuni, I offer my heartfelt greetings and prayers to every member of our global Buddhist family," Dalai Lama said in his statement. The leader added, "This sacred day reminds us of the light that Shakyamuni Buddha brought into the world more than 2,500 years ago. Though the world has transformed beyond recognition since then, his teachings remain relevant today. His profound insight into dependent arising, and his call to harm no one and to help all beings, remain the most compassionate and practical guide for living in our troubled times."

A Call to be 21st-Century Buddhists

The Dalai Lama said that Buddha's teachings entail listening and reflecting deeply. "Whenever I can, I encourage those who consider themselves followers of the Buddha to be 21st-century Buddhists: to discover what the teachings truly mean and to put them into practice. This entails listening and reading, reflecting deeply on what one has heard or read, and making oneself thoroughly familiar with it," he said.

The spiritual leader further said in his statement, "On this joyful celebration of the 2,570th Buddha Jayanti, I offer my greetings to all my Buddhist brothers and sisters. I pray that each of us, by bringing the Buddha's teachings into our own daily lives, may contribute to creating a happier and more peaceful world."

Amit Shah on Ladakh's Buddhist Heritage

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Ladakh is not just a geographical region but a "living laboratory" of Buddhist culture and compassion. He highlighted that India's civilisation has long promoted the message of peace and that knowledge and cultural traditions have been preserved in the region for centuries.

While addressing the Holy Relics Exposition and Cultural Ceremony on Buddha Purnima in Leh, Shah said, "...When the Dalai Lama comes here, he says that this land is not merely a geographical land. This land is a living laboratory of Buddhist culture and compassion. On this land, knowledge has been preserved... India's civilisation has been conveying the message of peace for thousands of years." (ANI)