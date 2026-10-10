EAM S Jaishankar extended greetings to Fiji on its Independence Day, conveying his best wishes and reiterating India's commitment to further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended warm greetings to the government and people of Fiji on the occasion of their Independence Day.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister conveyed his best wishes to Fiji’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sakiasi Ditoka, reiterating India's commitment to further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations. "Warm greetings to FM Sakiasi Ditoka, the Government and people of the Republic of Fiji on their Independence Day," Dr. Jaishankar wrote. Highlighting the historic and enduring partnership shared by both countries, he added, "Committed to deepening our strong and enduring friendship."

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Last month, Jaishankar met with his Fijian counterpart, Sakiasi Ditoka, along with several other key leaders from Pacific Island nations and the Caribbean community on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This came after the second Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting under the framework was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New York earlier in the day on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA.

The Foreign Ministers of the FIPIC reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the partnership between India and Pacific Island Countries, with discussions focusing on renewable energy, climate action, disaster resilience, education, healthcare and capacity building, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The meeting saw high-level participation from Pacific Island Countries, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Samoa; Foreign Ministers of Fiji, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu; and ministers and senior officials from Tonga, Micronesia, Vanuatu and Nauru. The Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum also participated.

According to the MEA, the leaders reviewed the outcomes of the FIPIC Summits and welcomed progress in India-Pacific cooperation, including implementation of the 12-Point Action Plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said India's approach towards the Pacific has remained focused on the needs and priorities of the region. "Pleased to chair the India-FIPIC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting today in New York #UNGA81. Underlined the following: Our approach to the Pacific has consistently been demand-driven, development-oriented and people-centric," he said.

Warm greetings to FM Sakiasi Ditoka, the Government and people of the Republic of Fiji on their Independence Day. @Fiji_MFAET Committed to deepening our strong and enduring friendship. @FijiGovernment 🇮🇳 🇫🇯 https://t.co/z4psMsCoq3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 10, 2026

The External Affairs Minister said India supports the priorities outlined in the Pacific Islands Forum's 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

He also highlighted India's development projects across Pacific Island countries, saying they reflect a shared focus on livelihoods, capacity building and sustainable development.

Climate Cooperation and Bilateral Relations

Separately, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday called for closing gaps in climate action, fulfilling existing commitments and accelerating implementation of the Paris Agreement as he addressed the plenary discussion on COP31 priorities at the UNFCCC Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji.

He said the success of the upcoming COP31 should be measured by concrete action on the ground rather than new targets or declarations.

Yadav was leading the Indian delegation at the UNFCCC Pre-COP31 meeting, which was co-hosted by Australia, Fiji and Tuvalu.

India and Fiji share close socio-cultural and economic ties rooted in shared history, democratic values, and strong people-to-people connections. Over recent years, both nations have continually expanded cooperation across sectors including climate action, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and capacity building. (ANI)