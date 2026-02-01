Cyprus's High Commissioner to India, Evagoras Vryonides, details a vision for an "autonomous" EU as Cyprus prepares for its Council Presidency. He also signaled deeper India ties, with upcoming ministerial visits and a presidential visit in May.

As the Republic of Cyprus prepares to take over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Evagoras Vryonides, the High Commissioner of Cyprus to India, has outlined a vision for an "autonomous" EU while signaling a significant deepening of ties with New Delhi.

Strategic Priorities for EU Presidency

Speaking on the strategic priorities of the upcoming presidency, Vryonides emphasized that the primary goal is to foster a self-reliant European Union across multiple sectors including economic prosperity, employment, and defence. He noted that while seeking autonomy, the Union aims to maintain strong links with transatlantic friends through the EU-NATO partnership.

Deepening Diplomatic Ties with India

The High Commissioner revealed a packed diplomatic calendar for Cyprus in India, noting that many high-level engagements are planned for the coming months. He confirmed that the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy will visit Delhi in two weeks for the AI Summit, followed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in March for the Raisina Dialogue. This diplomatic momentum will culminate in the official visit of the President of Cyprus to India in May.

Progress on EU-India Free Trade Agreement

Addressing the long-awaited EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the High Commissioner expressed immense satisfaction with the progress made between the two partners. He stated that the leadership is very content that the deal has reached a point of agreement after years of negotiations, remarking that "when there's a will, there's a way." Terming the agreement the "mother of all deals," Vryonides assured that Cyprus, in its capacity as the EU Council President, will do everything in its power to facilitate, expedite, and enhance the implementation of this deal to benefit both regions. (ANI)