At least 4 killed in Mozambique's Inhambane province by Cyclone Gezani, which previously killed 41 in Madagascar. The storm's 215 km/h winds toppled trees and power lines, leaving over 13,000 without electricity and disrupting water supplies.

Cyclone Claims Lives in Mozambique, Madagascar

At least four people were killed after Cyclone Gezani struck Mozambique's southern coastal province of Inhambane, officials said. The fatalities in Mozambique were reported on Saturday, a day after the cyclone swept through Madagascar, where at least 41 people were killed and widespread destruction was recorded across the island.

Widespread Damage in Inhambane

The storm battered Inhambane with winds of up to 215 kilometres per hour, toppling trees and power lines, and leaving more than 13,000 people without electricity, according to the national power company. Water supplies were also disrupted in several districts of Inhambane city, which has a population of around 100,000.